Last updated Monday, February 06, 2017 1:37 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ Super Bowl teaser is too frickin’ Groot

Monday February 6, 2017
10:54 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Moving tribute to Jackie Chan goes viralThe Edit: Moving tribute to Jackie Chan goes viral

Ringgit opens higher against US dollarRinggit opens higher against US dollar

Mourinho taunts Chelsea in style warsMourinho taunts Chelsea in style wars

Record cocaine haul in AustraliaRecord cocaine haul in Australia

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — A new, action-packed look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 arrived online yesterday, ahead of the kickoff for the big game.

The clip shows everyone’s favourite oddball band of space-jammers alongside intriguing glimpses of fellow Galaxy questers Mantis, Nebula, and Yondu — all set to a bumping remix of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain.

The film sees James Gunn once again directing, and reunites Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

Baby Groot steals the show once more in the new teaser. — Screengrab from YouTubeBaby Groot steals the show once more in the new teaser. — Screengrab from YouTube

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline