‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ Super Bowl teaser is too frickin’ Groot

LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 — A new, action-packed look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 arrived online yesterday, ahead of the kickoff for the big game.

The clip shows everyone’s favourite oddball band of space-jammers alongside intriguing glimpses of fellow Galaxy questers Mantis, Nebula, and Yondu — all set to a bumping remix of Fleetwood Mac’s The Chain.

The film sees James Gunn once again directing, and reunites Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is set for release on May 5.

Baby Groot steals the show once more in the new teaser. — Screengrab from YouTube