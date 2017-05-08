‘Guardians’ grabs massive box office, top spot in N. America

‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ appears to signal the arrival of the summer movie season. — Movie screngrab LOS ANGELES, May 8 — Lighthearted space romp Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had a massive opening weekend, according to industry estimates yesterday showing some US$145 million (RM628.9 million) in tickets sold to dominate box offices in the US and Canada.

The Disney/Marvel comedy about a band of misfit space adventurers — a sequel to Marvel’s 2014 smash-hit film — accounted for nearly 80 per cent of the money hauled in by the 12 top-selling movies over the three-day weekend, according to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations.

Analysts said the massive debut, sixth best for any movie opening in May, appears to signal the arrival of the summer movie bingeing season.

The breathtaking showing by Guardians ended the reign of The Fate of the Furious, this week’s box office runner-up.

Furious sold US$8.5 million in tickets in the fourth week of a lucrative run, which saw it surpass the one-billion-dollar mark worldwide.

Third place went to The Boss Baby, with US$6.2 million in receipts. The tale of rivalry between infants and puppies features Alec Baldwin as the voice of the tie-wearing baby-in-chief.

In fourth was Pantelion’s How to be a Latin Lover, a comedy starring Salma Hayek, Rob Lowe, Kristen Bell and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez, with US$5.3 million in ticket sales.

Disney blockbuster Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, hauled in another US$4.9 million, taking it to nearly half a billion dollars in ticket sales in North America during its two-month run.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

The Circle (US$4.0 million)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (US$3.2 million)

Gifted (US$2.0 million)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (US$2.0 million)

Going in Style (US$1.9 million) — AFP