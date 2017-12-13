GSC to give away RM350,000 worth of prizes to movie fans

Saturday mornings was spent with grandma in a dark cinema hall watching James Bond in 'From Russia With Love'.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — One of my favourite childhood memories is going to the movies with my grandmother. Cheap matinees on a Saturday, to be exact.

Back in the Sixties, these were a thing. Saturday morning screenings at cheaper prices.

There was a cinema within walking distance from where we lived and so, still in my pyjamas, I would spend Saturday mornings with her in a dark cinema hall.

Do I remember what I watched? Only the titles: From Russia With Love, Blue Hawaii, etc. Granny loved James Bond and Elvis.

Today, movie buffs are spoiled for choice. Not just by the number of movies playing on any one day but by the sheer number of cinemas all over Malaysia.

Take Golden Screen Cinemas or GSC; they have 35 cinema halls in total. And they’re set to open yet another in Johor Baru with the new Paradigm Mall.

With so many cinemas in the country, it’s easy to catch a movie at a GSC and even more rewarding when you realise that every time you watch a movie, you stand a chance of driving away with a brand-new Nissan X-Trail.

In conjunction with its 30th anniversary celebrations in Malaysia, GSC is hosting a special contest — "Ticket to Drive" — which is on now till the end of the year.

The more movies you watch, the more chances you have of winning one of these fantastic prizes.

All you have to do to be in the running is purchase a ticket to any of the movies via GSC's website, mobile app or ticketing counters.

Participation in the contest is easy, as members who log in and purchase their tickets via the GSC website or mobile app will automatically be in the running to win.

Those who purchase their tickets from the GSC ticketing counter or e-kiosks, however, will need to sign up as a member and submit their ticket stub details via a special portal at ticket2drive.gsc.com.my for their entries to qualify.

The contest is open to all GSC members above 18 who reside in Malaysia only.

If my grandmother was still around, she would be in the running for one of the main prizes for sure. She was, after all, a great movie fan.

