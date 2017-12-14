GSC set to take your cinema experience to a brand new level with 4DX

CEO of Golden Screen Cinemas Koh Mei Lee (left) and COO of CJ 4DPLEX Jung-Hoon Cho at the MOU (memorandum of understanding) ceremony to bring 4DX to Malaysia, exclusively at Golden Screen Cinemas. — Picture courtesy of Golden Screen CinemasKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) is set to take the movie experience a step further by signing a binding MOU (memorandum of understanding) with CJ 4DPLEX to offer the innovative cinema technology 4DX.

4DX is the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilises all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen.

“As one of Malaysia’s leading cinema exhibitors, Golden Screen Cinemas is committed to innovating and diversifying our offerings to deliver new and enriching cinema experiences for customers. Our partnership with 4DX is the next step for us to bring to life the magic of cinema, as 4DX intensifies the experience of the movies to be even more immersive, engaging, and meaningful than before,” said CEO of Golden Screen Cinemas Koh Mei Lee.

“We believe that 4DX, as one of the world’s leading technologies in premium cinematic entertainment, will transform the way Malaysians enjoy films at our cinemas, offering unforgettable sensory experiences you just can’t get at home. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with 4DX, as we aim to extend the 4D cinematic experience to movie-goers all over the country,” she added.

The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

This MOU with GSC and CJ 4DPLEX will bring a 4DX theatre to the GSC Paradigm Mall Johor Bahru location by early 2018. GSC is currently Malaysia’s largest cinema exhibitor, which operates a total of 328 auditoriums in 35 locations across the country. GSC also operates 73 auditoriums in 12 locations in Vietnam.