‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Jason George joins the show’s spin-off

Jason George will move from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to the as-yet untitled spin-off. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 14 — The actor, who plays surgeon Ben Warren, is set to join the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off based on a group of Seattle fire-fighters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new show is scheduled to air on ABC in 2018.

The Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, which was announced back in May, is taking shape little by little. After signing up Jaina Lee Ortiz (Rosewood) as the fire-fighters’ chief, a series regular from the original show is now set to join the cast of the spin-off. Jason George, who has played Dr Ben Warren since 2010, will reportedly be leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for a Seattle fire station.

It remains to be seen how the actor, who plays the husband of Dr. Miranda Bailey, will make the move from the original to the spin-off, and how his character — a former anaesthetist turned surgeon — will switch his white coat for a helmet and hose. How will the career change come about and how might it affect his relationship with his wife? And will he remain a regular character in Grey’s Anatomy? According to The Hollywood Reporter, George will continue to be a series regular until production of the spin-off begins, and may then still feature occasionally in the original show.

This career change will, in any case, be one of the storylines in store for season 14 of Grey’s Anatomy, which starts September 28 on ABC with a special two-hour episode. The new season sees the return of Kim Raver, aka Teddy Altman, a surgeon who left at the end of season eight, as well as Matthew Morrison (Glee), who played Jo Wilson’s husband in the previous season. Abigail Spencer (Mad Men, True Detective) also joins the show, playing Megan Hunt, Owen’s long-lost sister. — AFP-Relaxnews