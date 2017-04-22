‘Green Room’ actor Callum Turner in talks for ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 2

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc

LOS ANGELES, April 22 — Green Room actor Callum Turner is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

According to Variety , Turner is in the running to play Newt Scamander’s brother in the next instalment of Warner Bros franchise, alongside Eddie Redmayne, who will return to reprise his role as the lead character.

Jude Law is also on board to play a young Dumbledore, with Johnny Depp to take on the villainous role of Grindelwald.

Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has also penned the script for the second instalment, with David Yates back to helm the feature. — AFP-Relaxnews