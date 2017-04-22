Last updated Saturday, April 22, 2017 12:46 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

‘Green Room’ actor Callum Turner in talks for ‘Fantastic Beasts’ 2

Saturday April 22, 2017
11:11 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Controversial ‘Raja Bomoh’ nabbed in Johor, report saysControversial ‘Raja Bomoh’ nabbed in Johor, report says

The Edit: Max Richter to release double-albumThe Edit: Max Richter to release double-album

The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017The Edit: GQ’s best new restaurants of 2017

The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380The Edit: Lotus unveils new Exige Cup 380

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment IncEddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them’. — Picture courtesy of Warner Bros Entertainment Inc

LOS ANGELES, April 22 — Green Room actor Callum Turner is reportedly in talks to star in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel.

According to Variety, Turner is in the running to play Newt Scamander’s brother in the next instalment of Warner Bros franchise, alongside Eddie Redmayne, who will return to reprise his role as the lead character.

Jude Law is also on board to play a young Dumbledore, with Johnny Depp to take on the villainous role of Grindelwald.

Rowling, who made her screenwriting debut on Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, has also penned the script for the second instalment, with David Yates back to helm the feature. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline