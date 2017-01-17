‘Great British Bake Off’ to return to PBS for at least two more seasons

The fourth and fifth seasons of 'Bake Off' will be open for streaming on PBS from June 16. — AFP pic

LONDON, Jan 17 — The American broadcaster PBS will continue its contract with The British Baking Show, as it is know in the US, for at least another two seasons, according to Deadline.

The initially-unexpected TV hit The Great British Bake Off or The British Baking Show as it is known in the United States, will continue to delight viewers with soggy sponges and over-cooked crusts for at least another two seasons on PBS, it was announced on January 16.

First broadcast in the UK in 2010, the TV series — which features amateur bakers and pastry chefs competing for the title of Best Baker — has amassed a cult following.

The recent decisions of original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, as well as cake-queen Mary Berry, to leave the show after it was bought by the UK’s Channel 4 from the BBC, does not seem to have rocked the icing as far as American broadcasters PBS are concerned.

The fourth and fifth seasons of Bake Off will be open for streaming on PBS from June 16.

The UK is now anticipating its eighth season, on Channel 4, set to air during August 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews