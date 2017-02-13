Grammys red carpet: Bling, red, pantsuits and… Trump?

Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — The music world’s hottest stars strutted their best stuff down the Grammys red carpet at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles tonday. Here are the top moments from the A-list fashion parade:

Hello from the red carpet

Adele, who will do battle with Beyonce for most of the top awards of the night, turned to Givenchy for her Grammys look — a custom pleated live green floor-length gown with a chaste neckline, a criss-cross bodice and a fitted waist.

Her hair was swept up, and her signature cat eye makeup was in place.

In the Gallery

Recording artist Girl Crush arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Elle King arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Gnarly Davidson arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Nick Jonas arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



James Corden and wife Julia Carey arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Actress Rose McGowan arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Demi Lovato arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Musicians Tim McGraw and Faith Hill arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Katy Perry arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



The group Metallica and Lady Gaga arrive at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Musician John Legend arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Celine Deon arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Carrie Underwood arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

The British balladeer, who opened the show with her global megahit Hello, is nominated for five Grammys, including Album, Record and Song of the year — the top three categories, in which she will face off with Beyonce.

She won in the other two categories — best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance — which were handed out before the main telecast.

Ladies in red

Nothing makes a statement like fire-engine red.

Country singer Carrie Underwood earned rave reviews for her beaded high-necked Elie Madi gown with a huge diamond cut-out that revealed a ton of cleavage.

Fellow country crooner Faith Hill wore a cleavage-baring red keyhole gown from Zuhair Murad. And Britain’s Charli XCX stunned in a sultry strapless Vivienne Westwood gown with a deep sweetheart neckline.

And they wear pants too

After actress Evan Rachel Wood’s much-adored tux at the Golden Globes, and her pledge to ditch the dresses for all of awards season, the ladies of the music world embraced jumpsuits and pantsuits on Grammys night.

Paris Jackson — yes, the daughter of the King of Pop is now 18 — earned plaudits for her youthful sleeveless multi-coloured Balmain jumpsuit, the legs slit high and the bodice cut out at the waist. Her blonde hair was cropped and shaggy.

Country music singer-songwriter Brandy Clark rocked an all-black pantsuit with flared trousers. And R&B singer Mya looked sultry in a red pantsuit with a pussy bow blouse that was anything but innocent, with a naughty cut=out bodice.

A few misses

Jennifer Lopez may have rocked the Grammys red carpet in 2000 with her plunging barely-there green Versace gown, but today, she missed the mark in a frothy lilac Ralph & Russo halter gown open down to there and a slit up to there.

Katy Perry turned to celeb designer Tom Ford, but the pale pink floor-length feather skirt topped with a somewhat ill-fitting metallic long-sleeve top didn’t really work. Her message about “purposeful pop” — far better.

“That’s what we need more than ever... to listen to one another,” the newly blonde Perry told E! Network on the red carpet.

And Cee-Lo Green.... looked like a cross between “Star Wars” droid C-3PO and a gilded samurai warrior.

Make America Great Again (?)

A pro-Trump statement at the Grammys? It seemed unlikely, and yet, there it was.

Singer Joy Villa arrived in a white cape.... which she took off to reveal a tight red, white and blue gown with Make America Great Again emblazoned on the front... and a glittering silver “TRUMP” across the bottom of the train.

On her Instagram feed, Villa — known more for her red carpet statements than her singing — said: “My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!”

The ensemble earned immediate scorn on Twitter and Instagram.

But Villa — who is not a Grammy nominee — is no stranger to red carpet controversy.

Last year, she wore something that barely qualified as a dress — strips of metallic material that looked like dinosaur bones and left little to the imagination.

The year before? It was an orange plastic lattice dress, again revealing many of her assets. — AFP

Joy Villa arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters pic