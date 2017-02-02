Last updated Thursday, February 02, 2017 1:26 pm GMT+8

Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony line-up revealed

Thursday February 2, 2017
10:12 AM GMT+8

Actress Margaret Cho will host the 2017 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. — AFP picActress Margaret Cho will host the 2017 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — The 2017 pre-Grammys show will feature performances from Judy Collins and Ziggy Marley.

Hosted by Margret Cho, this year’s show, set to be staged at the Microsoft Theatre, will be streamed live globally on the Recording Academy’s own website. The stream will begin on Sunday, February 12, at 12.30pm PT.

As well as live performances from Judy Collins, Ravi Coltrane, Ziggy Marley, Carla Morrison, Northern Cree, O’Connor Band With Mark O’Connor, and Third Coast Percussion, the event will also be the venue for the first Grammy Awards of the day across some 70 categories. — AFP-Relaxnews

