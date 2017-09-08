Grace Wales Bonner unveils experimental new film (VIDEO)

Grace Wales Bonner teams up with Harley Weir and Kodak on an experimental film called ‘Practice'. — AFP pic LONDON, Sept 8 — Fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner has teamed up with director Harley Weir and Kodak on an experimental film called Practice.

The film follows Leroy Mokgatle, a 17-year-old ballet dancer from Pretoria, South Africa, across Johannesburg and Cape Town. Set to a score by Devonté Hynes, it blends fantasy and reality and showcases pieces from Wales Bonner’s collection.

The production, which is the third collaboration between Wales Bonner and Weir, was shot on Kodak 16mm stock, with supporting imagery created on the Kodak Ektra smartphone.

“Film feels like a rich medium through which to expand my world, opening up new possibilities for collaboration, research and communication,” said Bonner in a statement.

“Harley’s eye and Dev’s intuition really brought this to life. I have been so motivated and inspired by the team, and the dancers I met along the way. The film is a testament to them.”

For her part, Danielle Atkins, vice president brand and creative at Kodak, said: “”We continue to strive to give a platform to female creatives, so to support two women who are blazing trails in their respective fields made total sense.”

British menswear designer Bonner has gained widespread acclaim for her Wales Bonner fashion label, winning the Emerging Menswear Designer award at the British Fashion Awards in 2015 and the LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews