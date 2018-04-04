Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Grace VanderWaal delivers new single ‘Clearly’

Wednesday April 4, 2018
10:12 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rare dinosaur footprints found on Scotland’s Isle of SkyeThe Edit: Rare dinosaur footprints found on Scotland’s Isle of Skye

The Edit: Demi Lovato causes stir with sensual concert rompThe Edit: Demi Lovato causes stir with sensual concert romp

China warns of hitting back against new round of US tariffsChina warns of hitting back against new round of US tariffs

Arguing couple cause RM20,000 damage to LamborghiniArguing couple cause RM20,000 damage to Lamborghini

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Grace VanderWaal’s ‘Clearly’ is a reinterpretation of Johnny Nash’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now’. — AFP picGrace VanderWaal’s ‘Clearly’ is a reinterpretation of Johnny Nash’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — US singer Grace VanderWaal, who got her start as a season winner on America’s Got Talent, has just shared a new single called Clearly and a video to go with it.

The pop song is a reinterpretation of the 1972 track I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash, with a video giving context to the lyrics, depicting a teenage girl getting past societal pressures and heading outside.

She is joined by a full gospel choir for the song and in the accompanying clip.

VanderWaal won the 11th season of America’s Got Talent in 2016 and released a debut EP before year-end. Last year she followed that up with her debut full-length album Just the Beginning. Clearly is her first new music since the album’s release.

Earlier this year, US rock band Imagine Dragons announced they’ll be joined on a number of upcoming tour dates by the 14-year-old artist.

Stream and download Clearly: smarturl.it/Clearly — AFP-Relaxnews

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram