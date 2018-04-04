Grace VanderWaal delivers new single ‘Clearly’

Grace VanderWaal’s ‘Clearly’ is a reinterpretation of Johnny Nash’s ‘I Can See Clearly Now’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 4 — US singer Grace VanderWaal, who got her start as a season winner on America’s Got Talent, has just shared a new single called Clearly and a video to go with it.

The pop song is a reinterpretation of the 1972 track I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash, with a video giving context to the lyrics, depicting a teenage girl getting past societal pressures and heading outside.

She is joined by a full gospel choir for the song and in the accompanying clip.

VanderWaal won the 11th season of America’s Got Talent in 2016 and released a debut EP before year-end. Last year she followed that up with her debut full-length album Just the Beginning. Clearly is her first new music since the album’s release.

Earlier this year, US rock band Imagine Dragons announced they’ll be joined on a number of upcoming tour dates by the 14-year-old artist.

Stream and download Clearly: smarturl.it/Clearly — AFP-Relaxnews