Ryan Gosling wins best comedy/musical actor for ‘La La Land’

Ryan Gosling arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Ryan Gosling yesterday won the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical for the whimsical film La La Land, a nostalgic tribute to the Golden Age of Hollywood musicals.

Gosling bested Colin Farrell (The Lobster), Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Jonah Hill (War Dogs) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool). — AFP