Good Vibes Festival 2017 reveals final line-up

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — Good Vibes Festival (GVF) has finally announced the final line-up for its fifth edition, which will be taking place at The Ranch @ Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands once again on August 12 and 13, 2017.

With more genres of music arriving at this year’s event, the festival is setting up an additional music stage at the Star Club, bringing the total number of stages to four including the two main Red and Blue stages and the Electric Fields stage.

The final line-up of artistes that will be completing the stellar list of acts are all from the local side, and they include Orang, XU, DJ T-Bone, Curzon, WH, HypeEmBeats, Axel Groove, DJ Biggie, DJ Aku Ash, FLIPZE, Dan Shiv, Reddi Rocket, and Afaro.

The abovementioned artistes will be joining international names like G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, The Kooks, Phoenix, Kodaline, Lido, Gryffin, Gnash, and others, as well as local performers such as Najwa, Talitha Tan, Goldfish, Naufal, Ryotjones, and more.

“We have been supporting Good Vibes Festival since its inception in 2013 and are proud to come on board again this year,” said Tony Nagamaiah, General Manager, Malaysia Major Events, a division of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia.

“The festival has come a long way and has become one of the country’s most popular homegrown music festival, attracting independent artistes and fans from around the region,” he added.

For more information on Good Vibes Festival, log on to goodvibesfestival.com.