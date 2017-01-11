Good friends are forever! Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz celebrate long friendship

Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek celebrated their long friendship with similar posts on Instagram. — Picture via Instagram/SalmaHayekLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Salma Hayek and Penelope Cruz have known each other for more than 20 years and celebrated their friendship by posting similar pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts.

Mexican actress Hayek, 50, and Spanish star Cruz, 42, hailed their long friendship by posting shots taken at the same time.

Frida star Hayek posted hers in colour, with the same caption in both English and Spanish, “Good #friends are forever Los buenos #amigos son para siempre. #spain #mexico #penelopecruz”

Good #friends are forever Los buenos #amigos son para siempre. #spain #mexico #penelopecruz A photo posted by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:22am PST

Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress Cruz, on the other hand, posted a black and white version taken around the same time, as the actresses sported the same hairstyle and clothes, and captioned hers simply, “Buenos días! (Good morning!) #friends #forever #salma.”

Buenos días! #friends #forever 💕#salma A photo posted by Penélope Cruz (@penelopecruzoficial) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

The two actresses have spoken about their friendship before, with Cruz telling Allure in 2014 that Hayek is “one of my best friends”, adding that they slept in the same bed for many times and have a nickname for each other, “huevos” (eggs).

Cruz explained, “It was because when we were working together, we didn’t have children yet, so we used to sleep much more than now. So it was a way to call each other lazy.”

Hayek told Net-A-Porter in 2015, “... Penelope has always been my hero and my friend. We’ve known each other for at least 20 years.”

We think it’s rather sweet that they have remained such good friends for so long. Here’s to their long friendship!