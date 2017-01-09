Golden Globes red carpet: Casey Affleck’s man bun, shimmering silver dominate (VIDEO)

Emma Stone arrives at a cocktail party before the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Actor Casey Affleck stole the spotlight early at the Golden Globes last night when he donned a long beard and a man bun on the red carpet — and admitted that even he was embarrassed by his new hairstyle.

“I feel like I’ve got chicken pox on the day of my wedding,” Affleck, who was nominated for best actor for Manchester By the Sea, told NBC. “It’s not a great look.”

For the most part, female stars in shimmering silver and bold bright colours dominated the red carpet for the night.

In the Gallery

Heavily pregnant, actress Natalie Portman opted for a bright yellow dress cut for the 1960’s, a nod to her role as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the biopic Jackie.

La La Land star Emma Stone wore a blush-pink Valentino dress embroidered with silver stars, a homage to the film’s City of Stars song, and led a cavalcade of actresses in different styles of silver.

Loving star Ruth Negga spun a futuristic look in a fitted metallic Louis Vuitton dress. Lion star Nicole Kidman wore a sheer Alexander McQueen gown with silver sequin embroidery, and Drew Barrymore was draped in a shimmering silver-and-white Monique Lhuillier gown.

Stranger Things newcomer Millie Bobby Brown, 12, opted for a shimmering Jenny Packham cocktail dress.

The bold bejewelled hues that dominated the spring/summer 2017 collections on the runway also found their way onto the red carpet.

Brie Larson went for red in a Rodarte gown. Miss Sloane star Jessica Chastain wore a periwinkle Prada dress, while Edge of Seventeen lead actress Hailee Steinfeld opted for a flowing lilac Vera Wang gown.

Spinning a twist on the classic black dress, Arrival best actress nominee Amy Adams won early praise from fashionistas for her black sequined Tom Ford gown, while Blake Lively opted for a figure-hugging Atelier Versace plunging black gown accented with gold sequined neckline and pocket details.

Kristen Bell opted for a sequined black Jenny Packham gown with a plunging neckline, and Janelle Monae split critics with her black-and-white high-low skirted Armani dress. — Reuters

