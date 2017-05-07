Last updated -- GMT+8

Gloria Gaynor performs popular anthem ‘I Will Survive’ at Library of Congress (VIDEO)

Sunday May 7, 2017
11:45 PM GMT+8

WASHINGTON, May 7 — This, believe it or not, is the Library of Congress in Washington.

It’s Bibliodiscoteque — an event organisers say celebrates disco as a force that “changed American art, fashion, language and sound” beyond the 70s and 80s.

Headliner Gloria Gaynor is a key voice behind that movement.

In 2016, her song I Will Survive was inducted into the Library’s National Recording Registry.

The song has been called an anthem for people from all walks of life.

Singer Gloria Gaynor said the power of music lifts spirits. — Reuters picSinger Gloria Gaynor said the power of music lifts spirits. — Reuters picGrammy-winning artist Gaynor said, “It’s infectious, and this is what you always hope for when you record any kind of a song, that it will be infectious. So, it will be tapped into, and it will inspire, and it will be sought after by future generations for a long long — beyond my visions for sure.”

It’s the power of music, she says, that lifts spirits, something she wants to be remembered for.

 “I am hoping that my legacy will be that Gloria Gaynor’s music, and Gloria Gaynor, sought to uplift, to encourage, to inspire, and to empower people, and she did it well.”

A timeless message — and performance — that’s one for the books. — Reuters

