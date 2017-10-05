‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling pleads guilty to possessing child porn

Salling was arrested in December 2015 after a tip-off that he was in possession of images of children being sexually abused. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Former Glee actor Mark Salling has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Under the plea deal with California's district attorney, the 35-year-old actor now faces between four and seven years in prison.

Salling was charged with two counts of receiving and possessing images of child sexual abuse in May 2016, and faced a maximum sentence of up to 20 years behind bars.

He has also been ordered to pay about US$50,000 (RM211,585) to each victim.

As part of the agreement, Salling admitted that between April and December of 2015, he used the internet at his Los Angeles home to download thousands of images of child pornography.

“Defendant attempted to conceal his activity by using software that masked his IP address,” the plea agreement stated, as sighted by TMZ.

“However, on at least two occasions in 2015, defendant showed his child pornography to an adult woman in the context of their sexual relationship. This was ultimately reported to law enforcement.”

Salling will be subject to 20 years’ supervised release and will have strict restrictions placed on his contact with under-18s, according to celebrity website TMZ.

He will also have to register as a sex offender.

The news comes just two weeks shy of his federal felony trial.

The court has not yet set a date for Salling to appear in person and change his plea to guilty, a prosecution spokeswoman told TMZ.

Investigators eventually found thousands of images on his laptop and hard drive.

Salling played bad-boy football player Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the hit US show Glee from 2009 to 2015.