Glastonbury gets set for 2017’s Emerging Talent contest

The Glastonbury Festival's Emerging Talent Competition contestants have a week-long window to enter. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 25 — From January 30 to February 6, the Glastonbury Festival website will be accepting admissions to its Emerging Talent competition, a chance for unsigned acts to play the world’s biggest greenfield festival.

One original song uploaded to Soundcloud, regardless of genre, and a live performance, regardless of venue, uploaded to Soundcloud is all that UK or Irish participants need to provide.

A 120-strong longlist, eight act shortlist, and a winning performance in April (location: the nearby southwestern UK village of Pilton) then follow for the competition’s cream.

Previous winners include BBC Music Introducing Award recipient Izzy Bizu (2015 single: White Tiger) Declan McKenna (2014 single Brazil) and She Drew The Gun (2016 single Poem) — AFP-Relaxnews