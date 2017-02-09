‘Girls’ back on air February 12 for sixth and final season

The final season of ‘Girls’ will air on Sunday on HBO in the US. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — Lena Dunham’s and Judd Apatow’s series Girls will unveil its final 10 episodes starting on Sunday on the American network HBO.

What is to become of Hannah, Jessa, Marnie and Shoshanna, the quartet of New York buddies, which has been keenly followed by fans since 2012? Will Hannah, who dreams of becoming a writer succeed in achieving her ambition? Will she make peace with her friend Jessa, who is embroiled in a passionate affair with Hannah’s ex, Adam? The final season of Girls, which will be broadcast by HBO starting on Sunday, February 12 is set to provide answers to these and other questions.

As it stands, we have very little information on the ten forthcoming episodes. All we know is that Matthew Rhys, the hero in The Americans and Riz Ahmed of Rogue One and Nightcrawler will be joining forces with the original cast.

Lena Dunham, the creator, screen writer, and producer of the series who plays the role of Hannah, has decided to put an end to the saga that brought her worldwide renown as soon as she turns 30. Will this resolution figure large in the ending of her story?

Lena Dunham, the voice of a generation

For a look back on how it all began, rewind to 2010. Lena Dunham, then aged 23, had just released her feature film Tiny Furniture, which was well received at the South by Southwest festival (SXSW). Shortly thereafter, the New Yorker whose background was in contemporary art and independent cinema was contacted by director Judd Apatow. A year later, their collaboration led to the launch of Girls, a series that targeted twenty-somethings, who were too old for Gossip Girl, but not yet fully affirmed adults like the heroines of Sex and the City.

Between childhood and independence, Hannah and her friends battle with life in New York while waiting to find real jobs. Both feminine and feminist, comic and dramatic, raw, cheeky and uninhibited, Girls recounts their friendship, their aspirations, and their love lives and sex lives, which are not marked by the overweening quest for an eternal soulmate. Along with their male friends, the girls observe and make fun of their mistakes and neuroses in witty exchanges that raise dialogue to the level of art.

Despite audiences that were very modest (between four and five million viewers) when compared with the likes of Game of Thrones, from its launch in 2012 the series succeeded in creating a buzz. A devout and outspoken feminist, Lena Dunham has clearly had a lot to do with its popularity. — AFP-Relaxnews