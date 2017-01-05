‘Girl Meets World’ cancelled after three series

‘Girl Meets World’, which launched in 2014, is a spinoff and continuation of the 90s sitcom ‘Boy Meets World’. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 5 ― In bad news for Girl Meets World fans, it has been revealed that the show will not be returning for a fourth season.

The show's writers took to Twitter to break the news, with the message: “It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over.” The final episode of the Disney Channel show will air on January 20.

Girl Meets World, which launched in 2014, is a spinoff and continuation of the 90s sitcom Boy Meets World, and features its original star cast members, Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel. ― AFP-Relaxnews