Giorgio Armani to invest in emerging cinema talent

The Italian creative has announced the launch of Armani/Laboratorio, a cinema workshop aimed at supporting up-and-coming talent. — AFP picMILAN, Sept 1 — Giorgio Armani might be a fashion powerhouse, but the designer is moving into the filmmaking industry with his latest project.

The Italian creative has announced the launch of Armani/Laboratorio, a cinema workshop aimed at supporting up-and-coming talent. With the help of some of the leading figures in the Italian film industry, the workshop — which will be free of charge for those selected to participate — will allow eight budding creatives to undergo specialist training with eight different mentors. The course will last for 10 days, and will take place early next year at the Armani/Silos exhibition space in Milan.

A video uploaded to the brand’s Facebook page confirms director Giuseppe Tornatore as one of 24 industry experts contributing to the project, which will see the the participants create a short film dedicated to “the Armani Universe.” Luca Bigazzi, Milena Canonero, Paolo Carnera and Sergio Castellitto are also among the roster of big names supporting the initiative.

“I like the idea of a workshop that teaches young filmmaking students practical skills, also thanks to the help of friends who will mentor participants in each discipline,” Armani said in a statement. “Handing down knowledge is essential, and it’s my mission.”

Armani has been putting his stamp on the art world for some time now, opening the Armani/Silos gallery space and museum in 2015. He has also been supporting emerging talent in the fashion sector for several years, regularly hosting shows for up-and-coming designers at his iconic Armani/Teatro space in Milan.

For more information about Armani/Laboratorio, see https://www.armanisilos.com/en_WW/armani-laboratorio — AFP-Relaxnews