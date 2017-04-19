Gina Rodriguez to voice heist queen Carmen Sandiego for Netflix series

Gina Rodriguez becomes master thief Carmen Sandiego for a 20-episode animated cartoon series of the same name, due to debut in 2019.LONDON, April 19 — The award-winning star of Jane the Virgin, Gina Rodriguez, is to feature as the voice of international heist queen Carmen Sandiego in a Netflix adaptation of a classic educational video game.

It's to explore the origin story of a suave, knowledgeable treasure hunter who players would attempt to track down over the course of numerous video games, starting with 1985's Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

The influential game evolved into a long-running franchise, with two quiz shows as well as an animated series — each an Emmy winner — produced during the 1990s. Latest release Carmen Sandiego Returns arrived on iOS in 2015.

As well as Gina Rodriguez, who won a Golden Globe and two further nominations for her leading role in ongoing hit comedy Jane the Virgin, Finn Wolfhard has also been named as a cast member.

The teenage actor is best known to audiences as Mike Wheeler in Netflix's 2016 breakout success Stranger Things, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award along with the show's ensemble cast.

He'll play a character called Player, who is a friend and associate of Carmen Sandiego herself. — AFP-Relaxnews