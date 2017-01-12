Last updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:13 pm GMT+8

Gillian Anderson narrates Studio Ghibli’s ‘Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter’ (VIDEO)

Thursday January 12, 2017
10:51 AM GMT+8

TOKYO, Jan 12 — Amazon Studios have released the first official trailer for the upcoming Studio Ghibli project Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter.

Narrated by Gillian Anderson, the animated series tells the story of young Ronja, who grows up among a band of robbers.

However after meeting Birk, a boy her own age, she sets out on an adventure with him in the forest, where she learns more about its mysteries as well as life, family and friendship.

Based on the novel by Astrid Lindgren, the 26-part series has been directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of famed animator Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli.

The series is set to make its premiere on January 27. — AFP-Relaxnews

The 26-part epic is based on a classic children’s novel about a young girl whose father is the chief of a tribe of bandits. — Screengrab from YouTubeThe 26-part epic is based on a classic children’s novel about a young girl whose father is the chief of a tribe of bandits. — Screengrab from YouTube

