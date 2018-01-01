Gillian Anderson confirms she’s quitting ‘The X-Files’

Gillian Anderson who plays Dana Scully on the show has said season 11 will be her last. — Handout via AFPLOS ANGELES, Jan 1 — Gillian Anderson, best known for her role as Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files has confirmed that she won’t be returning to the popular series if the show is picked up for another series.

In an interview with TV Guide, Anderson said: “I’ve said from the beginning this is it for me.”

The sci-fi show, which also stars David Duchovny as Agent Fox Mulder, was revived in 2016 for a tenth season.

The original series earned 62 Emmy nominations over nine seasons, as well as 12 Golden Globe nominations and 14 SAG nominations.

While Fox has not made any announcement as to whether the show will continue past its current 11th season, creator Chris Carter told TV Guide that “there are a lot more ‘X-Files’ stories to tell.

“Whether we get to tell them is a question mark.”

The X-Files returns on January 3.