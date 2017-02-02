Gilles Peterson, Esperanza Spalding join Sing Jazz line-up

Gilles Peterson is set to share the stage with saxophonist Nubya Garcia and singer Zara McFarlane. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Feb 2 — The full roster of artists for the Singapore International Jazz Festival (Sing Jazz) has been announced.

New names on the line-up include British DJ Gilles Peterson, award-winning singer Esperanza Spalding, as well as legends Chaka Khan and Ray Parker Jr. Local favourites Aaron James Lee and Ernesto Enriquez round out the diverse and happily crowded list of stars. The first wave of artistes, announced in December, included names such as Youssou N’dour, Basement Jaxx, Rudimental, David Foster, Corinne Bailey Rae, Brian McKnight, and Indonesia’s soul sweetheart Dira Sugandi.

Singapore-based acts Aaron James Lee, known for being The Steve McQueens’ drummer, and Cuban guitarist Ernesto Enriquez, are also on the line-up.

The award-winning Esperanza Spalding has previously played to sold-out crowds in Singapore. — Handout via TODAY“Sing Jazz is fast becoming one of the most prominent and favoured music festivals in the region and this is reflected by the amazing and diverse talent that we are able to attract and present. This is very encouraging and we look forward to growing the Festival to even greater heights,” said David Lyndon Smith, co-founder and artistic director of Sing Jazz.

Sing Jazz, which will be held at Marina Bay Sands’ Event Plaza from March 31 to April 2, will also be expanded to include The Late Show, an indoor show curated by Robbie Hoyes-Cock, who is the founder of The Podium Lounge, a popular party for VIPs at the Grand Prix.

The inaugural The Late Show will feature music sets performed by international artists and DJs, including Incognito, electronic duo Basement Jaxx, Al McKay’s Earth, Wind & Fire Experience, and Brit Award winners Rudimental DJ Set, who will be performing in Singapore for the first time.

And DJ Peterson, known for collaborating with new talent, has something special up his sleeve.

Sharing the stage with him at Sing Jazz will be saxophonist Nubya Garcia and singer Zara McFarlane.

“This is such an unbelievably good time for British jazz,” said Peterson. “Not since my early years listening to the jazz funk of groups like Incognito and Level 42 have I felt such a sense of community around a music scene. We’re fortunate to have a very solid buzzing base for jazz and improvised music in the UK — both Nubya and Zara are two of the newer stars of recent times. I’m so excited to share this unique collaboration at Sing Jazz 2017.” — TODAY

*Tickets for the Singapore International Jazz Festival 2017: Main Stage and The Late Show start from S$108 (RM340) and are available at www.marinabaysands.com/ticketing and www.apactix.com. Also available is the Full Festival Pass (S$288) which gives access to 30 hours of music at both The Main Stage & The Late Show on all days. For more information, please visit www.sing-jazz.com.