‘Ghostbusters’ trailer gets slasher flick treatment (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, July 14 — Ever wonder what Ghostbusters, the 1984 supernatural comedy film, would look like as a proper, horror film?

You’re in luck. The good people at Mashable recently released a terrifying, retro trailer remix that brilliantly reimagines the classic comedy flick as a spine-tingling slasher movie.

Ain’t afraid of no ghosts? You’d better think twice! This new horror version of ‘Ghostbusters’ will definitely send chills down your back.