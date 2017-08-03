Get up off that thing and groove with the stars of ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Aug 3 ― Apple Music’s new show Carpool Karaoke: The Series looks all kinds of awesome if its new trailer is any indication.

The trailer sees a whole slew of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Miley Cyrus, LeBron James and many more grooving to James Brown’s Get Up Off That Thing.

Premiering on August 8, the 16-episode series will see celebrity pairings ― such as Alicia Keyes and John Legend, Trevor Noah and Shakira, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, Will Smith and James Corden ― share a car while singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on goofy adventures.

Corden, who serves as co-creator and executive producer, will appear in several episodes. We can’t wait for his faceoff with LeBron James! Trevor Noah gets his groove on with Shakira.