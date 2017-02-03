Get up close to Chingay floats in Singapore

Contemporary dance group The Royal Dance-Off will perform at the Chingay 2017 Night Fiesta in Chinatown on Sunday. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — This year’s Chingay 2017 Night Fiesta will be held in Chinatown for the first time, and members of the public will once again be able to get up close and personal with the Chingay floats and performers.

Previous editions of Chingay’s Night Fiesta were held at Orchard Road in 2015 and at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park last year.

Organised to mark Chingay’s 45th anniversary, this year’s Fiesta will feature 1,000 local and international performers (down from more than 2,000 last year), 12 floats from the Chingay Parade, dragon dance, live firecrackers and a fireworks display in four different zones along New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street between 7.30pm to 10pm on Sunday.

The zones include a Yesteryears’ Chingay Zone, where visitors will be able to take photos with the very first float in Chingay history — a re-crafted Tiger float — and meet performers re-enacting Chingay in the 1970s; a Multi-ethnic and Cultural Zone, where audiences can enjoy cultural performances by all races; a WeCare Zone that aims to showcase Singapore’s unity and resilience, including a performance that will see acts dancing along to the song Rasa Sayang and snippets of Xinyao music; and a Youth Zone, which features a Silent Disco Corner where party-goers can dance to music over wireless headphones, as well as performances by local band MICapella and contemporary dance group The Royal Dance-Off.

Both New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street will be closed from 2pm to 11.59pm on the same day for the event.

Speaking at a media lunch yesterday, organisers said they hope to attract 30,000 people to the Night Fiesta, in addition to the 46,000 ticket holders expected to attend the Chingay Parade over two nights at the F1 Pit Building on Feb 10 and 11.

“I really think people should come to the Night Fiesta because ... Singaporeans and visitors alike can really get a close-up view of the floats, they can even climb up (several of) the floats and take pictures. They can have close encounters with all the performers if they want to. They can enjoy the nice lanterns, the lights and the beautiful colours of Chinatown. They can also get up close to the dividers with the rooster lanterns,” said Lily Neo, Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng), referring to the 5,500 handcrafted lanterns displayed along the streets of Chinatown for Chinese New Year.

“What we hope is that through these celebrations, we bring Singaporeans of different age groups, different races together, to exemplify Singapore as a multi-ethnic, united community with one heart,” said Nah Juay Hng, committee chairman for Chingay 2017.

Organisers are also celebrating Chingay’s 45th anniversary with a Chingay Commemorative Album, which features a collection of 12 Chingay songs produced from 2009.

The album will be made available at all public and select school libraries from March 15, as well as on the official Chingay Youtube Channel. — TODAY

* The Chingay 2017 Night Fiesta @ Chinatown will be held from 7.30pm to 10pm from Sundayalong New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street. Admission is free