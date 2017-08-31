Get ready for ‘Star Wars’ Force Friday II to land Sept 1 (VIDEO)

Episode VIII, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ opens December 15 in the USA. — Picture courtesy of Star WarsLOS ANGELES, Aug 31 ­— The 2017 iteration of the Star Wars franchise merchandising blowout arrives on September 1, 2017, with an eye firmly fixed upon the December debut of new film Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

An augmented reality Find the Force treasure hunt is new this time around, a crossover digital and real-world quest for iOS and Android mobile devices running the official Star Wars app.

In concept, it invites comparisons to wildfire success Pokémon Go, sending Star Wars fans to 20,000 locations — Disney Stores and selected partners that likewise carry Star Wars merchandise to purchase — in order to encounter one of 15 characters associated with the expanding movie empire.

Lasting the duration of the September 1-3 Force Friday II weekend, participants are being invited to take photos, record videos, and share their AR results to social media networks, with repeat visits required to discover the complete roster of characters, and a Last Jedi-related sweepstake further incentivising involvement.

Additional in-store promotions have been lined up across partnering retail locations, which include Apple, Toys’R’Us, Best Buy US and Canada.

The Star Wars app also brings Star Wars themes to 20 major landmarks around the world, with Find the Force AR discoveries to be made at New York’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada, the London Eye, UK, Paris’s Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong and Merlion Park in Singapore.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases the week of December 15, 2017, with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher among returning cast members.

Lupita Nyong’o, Domnhall Gleeson, Benicio del Toro and Laura Dern are among newcomers to the feature film universe’s cast list.

Directed by Rian Johnson of Brick and Looper, it is the second in a sequel trilogy produced by Lucasfilm since Disney’s US$4 billion (RM) acquisition in 2012.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens, debuting in December 2015, tallied a US$2b worldwide box office on a US$245m production budget, with 2016’s Rogue One acting as a prequel to the very first Star Wars film and making US$1bn on its US$200m budget.

Another spin-off, this time looking at the back story of central character Han Solo, is expected May 2018, to be followed by Star Wars: Episode IX in May 2019, and a third spin-off in 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews