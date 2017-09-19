Get in formation: Punk band slips onto Beyonce vinyl

NEW YORK, Sept 19 — Beyonce has become increasingly experimental, but this sounded a bit much: some fans who bought vinyl of her latest album Lemonade wound up with music from a Canadian punk band.
ZEX — an Ottawa hardcore quartet whose songs include Child Soldier and Burn the Flag — posted on Facebook a yellow record labeled as Beyonce’s Lemonade playing on a turntable, but the sound was guitar power chords and shouted vocals.
Columbia Records in a statement acknowledged a manufacturing mistake, blaming unspecified “human error” at a plant in Germany.
Rejecting any notion that it was an artistic decision, the label said: “Beyonce and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress.”
The mistake was only on the A-side of Lemonade on a small number of records, said the label, which promised refunds and exchanges.
ZEX — who have 8,000 likes on Facebook, compared with Beyonce’s 64 million — yesterday were directing the curious to a new website to buy the music.
Lemonade, which came out last year, was considered the most musically adventurous album of the pop superstar’s career as she branched into hip-hop, country — and hard rock, with Jack White and Led Zeppelin members among the credited songwriters. — AFP