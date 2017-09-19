Get in formation: Punk band slips onto Beyonce vinyl

Beyonce holds the awards she won for Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’ and Best Music Video for ‘Formation’ at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 12, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 19 — Beyonce has become increasingly experimental, but this sounded a bit much: some fans who bought vinyl of her latest album Lemonade wound up with music from a Canadian punk band.

ZEX — an Ottawa hardcore quartet whose songs include Child Soldier and Burn the Flag — posted on Facebook a yellow record labeled as Beyonce’s Lemonade playing on a turntable, but the sound was guitar power chords and shouted vocals.

Columbia Records in a statement acknowledged a manufacturing mistake, blaming unspecified “human error” at a plant in Germany.

Rejecting any notion that it was an artistic decision, the label said: “Beyonce and ZEX were not aware of or responsible for the mispress.”

The mistake was only on the A-side of Lemonade on a small number of records, said the label, which promised refunds and exchanges.

ZEX — who have 8,000 likes on Facebook, compared with Beyonce’s 64 million — yesterday were directing the curious to a new website to buy the music.

Lemonade, which came out last year, was considered the most musically adventurous album of the pop superstar’s career as she branched into hip-hop, country — and hard rock, with Jack White and Led Zeppelin members among the credited songwriters. — AFP