Get closer to nature with ‘The Nut Job 2’ activities

The Nut Job 2 is showing in cinemas from August 10 onwards. KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Sunday is a fun day for activities and this weekend is about to get a whole lot nuttier for the young ones!

Children who are looking forward to the sequel of the animated film “The Nut Job” will get to enjoy nature-themed activities at Sun Day Out with The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.

The event will be held at The School Jaya One on 5 & 6 August 2017 from 10am to 4pm.

In line with the movie’s message about preserving flora and fauna, get closer to nature at the event this weekend, which includes an Animal Safari, comprising of a petting zoo and an animal exhibition, as well as a talk by park rangers.

There will also be a mini bazaar and a colouring contest on the 6th, where participants will get to win prizes worth up to RM1,000.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature is a 3D computer-animated comedy film that features Jackie Chan, Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, Katherine Heigl and more as the voice cast.

Directed by Cal Brunker, it serves as the sequel to 2014’s The Nut Job, though this time it will be even more nature-centric as Surly (Will Arnett) the purple squirrel work together with the animals of Liberty Park to stop Oakton City’s crooked mayor, who plans to bulldoze the park and replace it with a dysfunctional amusement park. They get help from Mr. Feng (Jackie Chan), a street mouse gang leader, to stop the mayor before he destroys their home.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature cracks into cinemas on 10 August 2017. — Cinema Online