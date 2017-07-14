Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Get a better look at Alphonse in brand new ‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ trailer (VIDEO)

TOKYO, July 14 — Warner Bros Japan has just dropped a brand new trailer for the highly-anticipated live-action adaption of Fullmetal Alchemist and boy is it awesome.

The trailer offers a better look at the massive sentient suit of armour that is Alphonse Elric as well as a whole slew of supporting characters, including Roy Mustang, Winry Rockbell, Riza Hawkeye, as well as the villainous Lust, Envy and Gluttony.

Directed by Fumihiko Sori and starring Ryosuke Yamada as Edward Elric, the fantasy epic is based on Hiromu Arakawa’s manga series, which centres on alchemist brothers Alphonse and Edward after a bid to resurrect their dead mother goes awry.

Fullmetal Alchemist hits cinemas in Japan on December 1.

