Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner welcome baby boy

Christian Horner and Geri Halliwell married in 2015. Montague is their first child together.LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday.

Her rep told Us Weekly that she and husband Christian Horner, who is the Team Principal of the Red Bull F1 racing team, have named their first child together Montague George Hector Horner.

The name “George” is likely a tribute to her longtime pal, singer George Michael, who was found dead in his bed on Christmas Day.

“Geri gave birth to a baby boy at weighing seven pounds, eight ounces,” the rep was quoted as saying.

“Both mother and baby are doing well.”

Both Horner and Halliwell who married in 2015 have daughters from previous relationships.

The 44-year-old singer also shared the following photo of her son’s tiny feet on Instagram.

Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia #amazing-day #grateful #monty 👶🏼 A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:15am PST