Gerard Butler to star in action movie ‘Snow Ponies’

Actor Gerard Butler arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Hollywood, California November 15, 2014. ― Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Gerard Butler’s next project will see the actor star in the action film Snow Ponies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Butler has been tapped to play a leading role in the film about a group of men who travel across difficult terrain to deliver a mysterious package.

They’re forced to choose between survival and honour when they face brutal obstacles and bandits along the way.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Darrin Prescott and is being developed from a script written by Pat Healy.

The screenplay was featured on the 2006 version of the Black List, an annual survey of the “most liked” motion picture screenplays not yet produced. — AFP-Relaxnews