Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Gerard Butler faces off with bank robbers in ‘Den of Thieves’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday December 27, 2017
05:38 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Penangites come to aid of homeless family in hour of needPenangites come to aid of homeless family in hour of need

Fellaini ‘does not know’ if he will stay at Man UnitedFellaini ‘does not know’ if he will stay at Man United

Eateries closing at midnight? Here’s what Malaysians thinkEateries closing at midnight? Here’s what Malaysians think

The Edit: Watch these kids try out Korean food for the first timeThe Edit: Watch these kids try out Korean food for the first time

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — STX Entertainment has released a final trailer for its upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves that stars Gerard Butler.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays the leader of a notorious gang of bank robbers whose members include O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber. The gang plan to rob the seemingly impenetrable Los Angeles Federal Reserve, but Butler’s police officer character Nick Flanagan goes all out to foil the plan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.”

The film also stars Evan Jones, Cooper Anderson, Maurice Compte, Kaiwai Lyman-Mersereau, Mo McRae, Meadow Williams and Brian Van Holt.

Den of Thieves is set for release on January 19, 2018.

A screengrab from upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves that stars Gerard Butler, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber.A screengrab from upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves that stars Gerard Butler, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber.

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline