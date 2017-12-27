Gerard Butler faces off with bank robbers in ‘Den of Thieves’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — STX Entertainment has released a final trailer for its upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves that stars Gerard Butler.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson plays the leader of a notorious gang of bank robbers whose members include O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber. The gang plan to rob the seemingly impenetrable Los Angeles Federal Reserve, but Butler’s police officer character Nick Flanagan goes all out to foil the plan.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of Heat, Den of Thieves follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.”

The film also stars Evan Jones, Cooper Anderson, Maurice Compte, Kaiwai Lyman-Mersereau, Mo McRae, Meadow Williams and Brian Van Holt.

Den of Thieves is set for release on January 19, 2018.

A screengrab from upcoming action thriller Den of Thieves that stars Gerard Butler, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Pablo Schreiber.