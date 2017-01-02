George Michael’s boyfriend denies tweeting singer killed himself, says account hacked

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 2 — A series of tweets purportedly sent by George Michael’s boyfriend on New Year’s Eve claiming that the singer killed himself were the work of a hacker.

In a statement to UK’s Mirror, Fadi Fawaz denied that he had written the tweets.

“I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed,” he said to the tabloid.

“It’s a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11:30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.”

Early yesterday morning, messages originating from Fawaz’s Twitter claimed that the 53-year-old musician had committed suicide.

One of the tweets from the now-deleted account read: “The only thing George wanted is to DIE. He tried numbers of times to kill himself many times and finally he managed.”

Fawaz found Michael dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire on Christmas Day. His manager later claimed that the singer had died from heart failure.

However, the official autopsy, released Friday, was inconclusive.