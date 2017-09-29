Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

George Harrison’s personal sitar goes up for auction (VIDEO)

Friday September 29, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8

LONDON, Sept 29 ― A sitar owned by Beatles member George Harrison and used in the recording of Norwegian Wood is expected to fetch between US$50,000 (RM211,448)-US$100,000 in an auction. ― Reuters

This is the sitar George Harrison used in the recording of ‘Norwegian Wood’. ― Reuters picThis is the sitar George Harrison used in the recording of ‘Norwegian Wood’. ― Reuters pic

