George Harrison’s personal sitar goes up for auction (VIDEO)

LONDON, Sept 29 ― A sitar owned by Beatles member George Harrison and used in the recording of Norwegian Wood is expected to fetch between US$50,000 (RM211,448)-US$100,000 in an auction. ― Reuters
Friday September 29, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8
