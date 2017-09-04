George Clooney gushes over twins, opens up about their personalities

Actor and director George Clooney and his wife Amal pose during a red carpet event for the movie ‘Suburbicon’ at the 74th Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy September 2, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — George Clooney is opening up about his twins and their personalities saying they both couldn’t be more different.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new film Suburbicon at the Venice Film Festival, Clooney revealed that the twins, who were born in June, are already set in their own ways.

“They start out with a personality right off the bat. [Alexander] is a thug already…He’s a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats.

“He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood,” added pal Matt Damon who was with him at the interview. Clooney continued: “Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery.”

As for Ella, Clooney reveals she’s the exact opposite of her twin brother. “She’s very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god.”

Clooney also touched on why he and Amal picked “regular” names for their kids. “We figured these kids are going to be looked at a lot and watched and [have their] every move sort of judged, and we wanted them to at least have a break with the names. So we looked for some sort of normal names. We didn’t have any great inspiration. It wasn’t Alexander the Great and Ella Fitzgerald.”