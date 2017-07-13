Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

George and Amal Clooney are ‘happier than they’ve ever been’

Thursday July 13, 2017
File photo dated February 1, 2016 shows actor George Clooney and wife Amal at the Regency Village Theatre, in Westwood, California. — AFP pic File photo dated February 1, 2016 shows actor George Clooney and wife Amal at the Regency Village Theatre, in Westwood, California. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, July 13 — George and Amal Clooney are said to be totally revelling in their new roles as parents.

According to E! News, the new parents are in baby bliss and can’t stop dotting over their twins Alexander and Ella Clooney. The site quoted a source as saying: “Everything is going great with the babies. [George and Amal] are happier than they have ever been and really enjoying being parents.

“They are truly in love and just want to be with the babies and not do much else.”

“Amal is not working, and they both have the summer off and are enjoying Lake Como. They are very happy to be in Italy."

The source also went on to add that they do get support from friends and family, plus they also have a baby nurse who assists them at night.

“They have had a lot of friends visit and Amal's family is often around. There is always someone who can give a helping hand. That’s given George and Amal an opportunity to be together and have some one-on-one time, too.”

