Gavin Rossdale calls divorce from Gwen Stefani ‘completely opposite to what I wanted’

The couple split last year after 13 years of marriage.LOS ANGELES, Jan 23 — Gavin Rossdale has opened up about his very public split from Gwen Stefani in a new interview, calling it “one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

The couple divorced last year after their 13-year marriage was hit by rumours of an affair between Rossdale and the couple’s nanny.

The 51-year-old rocker graciously called his ex-wife “incredible” in a sit-down with Fabulous magazine and admitted that he wasn’t happy about going through a divorce.

“[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not… but here we are,” Rossdale was quoted as saying.

“Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through.”

Rossdale also said that he would have done many things differently looking back.

“I know we all wish that, but we can’t, so I have to deal with reality,” he said.

“You can’t not have regrets and be human at the same time.”

But he continued that he was grateful for the many good things that came out of their union.

The Bush frontman was quoted as saying: “We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It’s a lifetime. I still think she’s incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they’ll become more and more obvious.”

Rossdale said that he and Stefani decided to put any bitterness aside to remain amicable for the sake of their three sons, who are aged 10, eight and two.

“The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it’s about them,” he confirmed.

“So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible.”