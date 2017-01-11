Gavin O’Connor set to replace Matt Damon on ‘Father Daughter Time’

Gavin O’Connor is set to direct ‘Father Daughter Time: A Tale Of Armed Robbery And Eskimo Kisses.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 11 — Gavin O’Connor is set to helm Father Daughter Time: A Tale Of Armed Robbery And Eskimo Kisses, replacing Matt Damon as director, reports Deadline.

Telling the story of man and his daughter who together go on a crimes spree across three different states, Damon is reportedly now too busy to take on the project, with O’Connor explaining that Damon has “been shooting back-to-back films for a few years and wanted to break — a breath — to catch up on his life — his family — so he was generous enough to allow me to take the reins directorially and he would produce it.”

Damon was also set to direct Manchester By The Sea before Kenneth Lonergan took charge of the project, and was also planning on playing Casey Affleck’s role in the movie but pulled out due to a schedule clash with role in The Martian.

O’Connor most recently directed Damon’s longtime collaborator Ben Affleck in The Accountant. — AFP-Relaxnews