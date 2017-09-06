Gary Oldman boards supernatural thriller ‘Mary’

English actor Gary Oldman has signed on to star in Mary, a supernatural thriller from Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One.

The film, which will be directed from a screenplay by Anthony Jaswinski, also has Michael Goi — well-known for his work as cinematographer and director for American Horror Story and Salem — on board to helm.

The story will focus on a family that buys an old ship at auction with high hopes of starting a charter business, but soon discover the ship has some horrifying secrets of its own once they venture out into isolated open waters.

Tucker Tooley, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lumpkin are producing, with the feature set to begin shooting later this month in Alabama (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews