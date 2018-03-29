Garbage drops bonus track for 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Version 2.0’

Singer Shirley Manson of the US alternative rock band Garbage. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, March 29 — US rock band Garbage has announced the release of a 20th-anniversary reissue of the LP Version 2.0 and shared a bonus track called Lick the Pavement.

Founded in 1993 and fronted by Scottish singer Shirley Manson, Garbage released a debut, self-titled LP in 2005. The band has steadily released studio albums since then, most recently 2016’s Strange Little Birds, and performs live regularly, having most recently toured in support of the latest LP and co-headlined a 2017 concert tour with Blondie.

The new re-issue of Version 2.0 has been slated for release on June 22 and includes a remastered album, available in several formats: LP, 3LP with bonus materials, single-CD, or double-CD with a B-sides compilation. Find links to it here: smarturl.it/GarbageV2.0

Version 2.0 is not the band’s first 20th-anniversary release: In 2015, they released a special version of debut LP Garbage and supported it with a tour titled “20 Years Queer”. Now the band is following a similar pattern, with plans for a tour dubbed “20 Years Paranoid” and including a string of UK and European shows in August and September. Details can be found at garbage.com/tour. — AFP-Relaxnews