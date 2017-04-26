Last updated -- GMT+8

‘Game of Thrones’ stars to receive insane record-breaking salary

Wednesday April 26, 2017
Peter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. — Handout via ReutersPeter Dinklage, Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’. — Handout via ReutersLOS ANGELES, April 26 — As the popular HBO series enters its last two seasons, reports are emerging that five main Game of Thrones cast members have reportedly hit pay dirt.

According to UK’s Daily Express, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) are to pocket US$2.6 million (RM11.3 million) per episode for seasons seven and eight of the hit TV series.

This makes them the highest paid TV stars in history, beating the cast of the Big Bang Theory and Friends.

Meanwhile, Forbes claimed that HBO had also increased the budget dramatically for the final two seasons of Game of Thrones, taking it from US$6 million to US$10 million per episode.

However, it should be stressed that these new contracts don’t ensure that those five characters will survive to the end of show — there are hints some might be getting the White Walker treatment 

