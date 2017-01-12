‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage in talks for Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Peter Dinklage is in talks to join Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 12 — Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is in talks for a key role in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, reports Variety.

Although Marvel has not yet commented on the news, sources suggest that Dinklage will appear in not only Infinity War but also the film’s as yet untitled sequel, with the plan to shoot both films back-to-back.

What his role would be is unknown, with plot details for the movie also unclear, although it is known that the superhero team are returning to face the Marvel mega-villain Thanos, to be voiced by Josh Brolin.

Previous stars like Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans are also confirmed to be returning.

Although Dinklage has previously starred in comic book movie X-Men: Days of Future Past, this would be his first role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to be released May 4, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews