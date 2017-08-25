Why people don’t want their street named after these ‘Game of Thrones’ characters

Residents of a development in Australia objected to a road named after Cersei and Jaime Lannister. — Screengrab from YouTubeSYDNEY, Aug 25 — An Australian property developer has learned the hard way that sometimes gimmicks don’t pay off.

The company was forced to rename a street inspired by Game of Thrones characters in their development after residents complained.

Can you guess who it was, and why?

According to the BBC, the road in question, in a suburb of Geelong in Victoria, was named after Cersei Lannister and her brother Jaime.

As anyone who watches the hit HBO show or has read the books knows, the pair are in an incestuous relationship.

Project manager of the new development, Gary Smith, seemed to admit that the developer had wanted to sidestep any possible controversy by changing the spelling “to make it not as obvious.”

The Lannister name was actually tweaked to “Lannester”, but clearly, that wasn’t enough, because residents “objected to that fact that it had a reference to incest.”

The road in question has now been renamed Precinct Road.

Other road names like Snow, Stannis and Greyjoy appear to have been accepted by the development’s residents.

When contacted by the BBC, City of Greater Geelong administrator Laurinda Gardner said road names should not “be detrimental to the preservation of longstanding community values”.