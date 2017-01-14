‘Game of Thrones’ actor Maisie Williams stars alongside Bill Milner in ‘iBoy’

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 — Netflix has just released the first official trailer from its original movie iBoy which stars Bill Milner as protagonist Tom, and Maisie Williams who plays his best friend Lucy.

In iBoy, Tom gets a ‘reality upgrade’ when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves him with fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain. He then ends up with strange superpowers that cause him to experience the world in a unique, heightened way.

Milner is best known for his role as the young Magneto in X-Men: First Class while Williams stars as Arya in HBO's Game of Thrones series.

Miranda Richardson and Rory Kinnear also feature in iBoy, which launches globally on Netflix on 27 January, 2017.

Maisie Williams play the role of Lucy in 'iBoy'. — Reuters pic