Gal Gadot stands up for Sri Lankan cosplayers mocked for ‘Wonder Woman’ costumes

Patty Jenkins (left) and actress Gal Gadot at the world premiere of Wonder Woman in Hollywood in May. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 2 — Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and the film’s director Patty Jenkins have voiced their support for two women after they were cyberbullied for cosplaying as the superhero.

Amaya Suriyapperuma and Seshani Cooray decided to dress up as Wonder Woman at the Comic Con 2017 event in Colombo, but became the target of cyberbullies after pictures of them at the event were circulated online.

Cooray who said she is drawn to Wonder Woman’s empowering message told the BBC that she was “offended” and “shocked” that “most of the memes and comments I received seemed to objectify me.”

But just like in any good superhero movie, there are two sides in any battle, and a similar wave of support grew to defend Suriyapperuma and Cooray.

“There was immense support on the Facebook page of Geek Club of Sri Lanka and people I didn’t even know personally were messaging me asking me to stay strong,” Suriyapperuma told the BBC. “It was amazing.”

Then one such tweet by a complete stranger pledging support went viral — and got noticed by Jenkins and Gadot.

Jenkins retweeted the post, saying: “The look so great, strong and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes.”

The look so great, strong and beautiful!!! Such amazing work and costumes. @GalGadot https://t.co/RqjbOd8bDb — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 29, 2017

She tagged Gadot who responded: “Looking great ladies!”

Needless to say, both women have been bowled over by the support.

“It definitely feels amazing to be recognised and praised by Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot herself!” Suriyapperuma was quoted as saying. “I’m a huge fan of Gal Gadot so this has been amazing.”

Cooray, meanwhile, said she was equally stunned by the recognition. “It felt amazing — my inner fangirl is never going to forget this!”

You're the real thing. Out there representing with honor and a great spirit. A real amazon. You made us all proud. Thank you ! @GalGadot https://t.co/61oSbwv4xg — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) September 1, 2017