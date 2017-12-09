Gal Gadot is IMDb’s top star of 2017

Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of ‘Wonder Woman’ in Los Angeles, California May 25, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 9 ― The Wonder Woman star tops the list of 2017's most popular actors on the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, ahead of Tom Hardy and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

After coming sixth in the 2016 ranking, Israeli star Gal Gadot knocks Margot Robbie ― Harley Quinn in DC Comics movies ― off the top spot. After coming top of the table last year, the Australian actress falls out of the top 10 completely in 2017. Gal Gadot, who plays the title role in the box-office hit Wonder Woman, comes ahead of Tom Hardy, up from fourth to second place, and Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, who drops to third.

The rest of the ranking comprises lesser-known, often upcoming stars who piqued the interest of curious web users during the year, such as Alexandra Daddario from Baywatch, Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the clown in It, or Dan Stevens from Beauty and the Beast.

Note that 2017's top 10 has a three-quarters female line-up, completed by French actresses Pom Klementieff (Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Sofia Boutella (The Mummy), Cuban actress Ane de Armas (Blade Runner 2049) and Australian actress Katherine Langford from Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Rather than using industry critics, box-office performance or official data, IMDb's annual ranking of top stars is based on actual page views on the IMDb website, which gets 250 million monthly unique visitors.

IMDb's top 10 stars of 2017:

1. Gal Gadot

2. Tom Hardy

3. Emilia Clarke

4. Alexandra Daddario

5. Bill Skarsgard

6. Pom Klementieff

7. Ana de Armas

8. Dan Stevens

9. Sofia Boutella

10. Katherine Langford ― AFP-Relaxnews