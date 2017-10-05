Gabrielle Union: ‘I have had eight or nine miscarriages’

The actress married NBA superstar Dwyane Wade in 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 5 — Gabrielle Union has opened up about her infertility struggle, revealing that she has had eight or nine miscarriages since her wedding to NBA player Dwyane Wade in 2014.

Writing in her new book, We’re Going to Need More Wine, the 44-year-old actress confessed: “I have had eight or nine miscarriages. For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Union added that she is reminded of her infertility struggle every time someone asks if she and 35-year-old Wade want children.

“For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?’ A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say ‘no’ because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause,” she said.

Union admitted that she didn’t want children at first, but being a stepmother to Wade’s three sons from previous relationships changed her mind.

“I never wanted kids,” she was quoted as saying to People. “Then I became a stepmum, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.”

Despite the failed IVF attempts and being constantly bloated from the hormones, Union said that she and Wade “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of”.